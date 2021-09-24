Philippine bets in midfield after Short Program in Nebelhorn Trophy

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bets Edrian Celestino and Sofia Frank find themselves in the middle of the pack after their short program at Nebelhorn Trophy, the final qualifying event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Taking the ice on Thursday, Celestino and Frank finished 16th and 22nd, respectively, at the halfway mark of the competition.

Celestino was the first to skate among the two Filipino bets and garnered 64.32 points to place himself smack in the middle of the 30 male skaters.

For Olympic qualification, he's in the Top 13 as three skaters who ranked higher than him are not skating for a spot in the Winter Games.

He needs to finish in the Top 7 to qualify.

Frank, meanwhile, who took the ice Thursday evening (early Friday morning, Manila time), and scored 47.65 to finish in the midfield with 37 skaters in the women's division.

Like Celestino, Frank moves two places up in the hunt for a spot in Beijing as skaters from Sweden and Finland who scored higher than her are not chasing an Olympic spot.

The teenager needs to barge into the Top 6 to book a slot for the Winter Games.

Celestino and Frank return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, respectively, for free skate where they will try to make up some ground to boost the country's Olympic bids.