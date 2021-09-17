








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
WWE star Matt Riddle talks about keeping it real for fans
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 11:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
WWE star Matt Riddle talks about keeping it real for fans
Matt Riddle has been one of the brightest stars in the WWE — a crowd favorite who the fans serenade with chants of “Bro!” or “Dude!”
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – It’s past nine in the evening in Orlando, Florida, and yet World Wrestling Entertainment star Matt Riddle — the Original Bro — is still radiating enough energy to light up the nearby Universal Studios and Disney World. 



The 35-year-old professional wrestler has spent the last several hours fielding interviews from the international media, and his energy level never dipped one iota.



“What you see is what you get,” Riddle admits with a toothy grin and his baseball cap turned backwards.  



“I would say in real life I am a little more serious. The way I talk, my personality, and just the way I present myself (in the WWE) is elevated slightly more. I’m basically this guy in real life. People wonder if a former mixed martial arts fighter would act like this. In real life, I am kind of goody and laid back and not really worried about anything. What you see is what you get but not much of extremes.”



Riddle has been one of the brightest stars in the WWE — a crowd favorite who the fans serenade with chants of “Bro!” or “Dude!”



“I love bro chants, they are amazing," gushed Matt. “I am also down with the dude chants. I am cool with it.”



When we compliment Riddle and his character being a cross between Keanu Reeves and former WWE star, Edge, Riddle smiles. “Most appreciated. I am a ‘Stallyn’ (in reference to Reeves famous role as ‘Ted’ in the wildly successful 1989 film ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ where the film duo’s band was called, ‘the Wyld Stallyns.’”



“When I work, entertain, and fight this is about the fans,” explained Matt. “And ‘bro’ is the way or the spirit for fans to get involved in the show, I am down with it. The fans come here to have a good time and I want them to have a good time. When people go with the ‘bro’ chant and I shimmy a little bit and the fans react even more… it’s cool.”



Riddle’s popularity has transcended the ring. To date, there are four Matt Riddle action figures on sale. And there are the video games that are close to his heart as they are a childhood favorite. 



“I have been in the WWE video game (2K20) but if it ever happens that I am on the cover that would be pretty sweet but that would be a big move. You just never know. I am in the 2k and excited about that. It’s cool. It’s almost surreal and people come up and you’re my favorite player in the game,” the 6-foot-2, 216-pound wrestler remarked. 



“When I was younger, I wanted to connect. Now I have the opportunity to make those connections.”



Riddle’s off- and on-stage persona is more than that of the outsized “bro” or “dude” character. He is known as an exciting and technical wrestler. 



“For me, I look at this everything that I have accomplished — all those wrestling tournaments, the state and national title, the belts I got in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, my MMA career where I was part of ‘UFC Fight of the Night’ and ‘Submission of the Night’ it has gotten me to where I am today. All the sweat, weights, training and fights, hair growing, it’s just progress. 



“For me I never saw myself as entertaining. I always thought of my in-ring ability and mixed martial arts pedigree as what comes first more than the talking and the promos. I do this because I love hard-hitting, blood-coming-down your lips wrestling. I pride myself in my ability. Those years in the cage have helped me become a technical wrestler.”



Riddle’s MMA career in the UFC, Bellator, and Titan saw him notch a 10-3 record, and the experience, not to mention the technique prepared him for the grueling WWE schedule as well as his signature finishing moves the Floating Bro and the Bro Derek.



“High risk, high reward that is what I think,” Matt said of his maneuvers. “I started doing the Floating Bro at the WWE Training Center in Orlando. They had that super cushion in the ring so I was experimenting. People do swantons and this and that. I don’t think anyone does a backflip swanton and tried it. The first couple of times it hurt. Then I found a way to do it where I twist when I flip so it becomes a smooth landing. I wouldn’t do it if it hurts. It hurts the other guy more than it does me.”



With TapGo and Tap Sports (cable and streaming channels) now showing the WWE and all its events, Filipino fans have the opportunity to catch Matt Riddle and his WWE tag team champion partner Randy Orton week in and out. 



“Filipino fans, this is Riddle the Original Bro,” invited Matt Riddle. “You can catch me and the Apex Predator, The Viper, The Legend Killer — the One and Only Randy Orton now on TapGo and Tap Sports. Broooo!” 



And just like that Matt Riddle bade goodbye. It was close to 9:30 p.m. and it has been an exhausting and long day with training and interviews, but the last thing he needs to do before he packs it in is spend time with his kids. 



“I got the energy for that,” he said by way of closing.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

