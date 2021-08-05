








































































 




   







   















Non-Olympic medalists to get P500,000 incentive
Non-medalist Filipino Olympians will be rewarded P500,000 each while medalists are guaranteed millions of incentives from the government and the private sector.

                     

                        

                           
                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 10:21am                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – All members of the triumphant Philippine team in the XXXII Olympiad, including non-medalists, will receive incentives from the Philippine Olympic Committee and key partner MVP Sports Foundation.



Non-medalists will be rewarded P500,000 each while medalists are guaranteed millions of incentives from the government and the private sector.



Weightlifting gold-medal winner Hidilyn Diaz has become an instant millionaire with a total cash incentive of at least P35 million from the government, the MVP Sports Foundation, San Miguel Corp. and Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero.



Nesthy Petecio, with her silver-medal feat in boxing, is also to receive a rich package worth not less than P18 million in cash on top of a condominium unit in Davao.



A bonanza also awaits boxers Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam.



And the rest of the Philippine Olympics in the Tokyo Games will not be left behind.



“Everyone on Team Philippines in these ‘Golden Olympics’ deserves all the praises, and in this case, incentives, they need,” POC president Bambol Tolentino said.



“Qualifying for the Olympics is already that difficult, what more competing in the Games,” added Tolentino.



Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan are still competing in women’s golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama.



Done with their events and falling short on their medal bids are rowing’s Cris Nievarez, taekwondo’s Kurt Barbosa, skateboarding’s Margielyn Didal, shooting’s Jayson Valdez, gymnastics’ Carlos Yulo, boxing’s Irish Magno, judo’s Kiyomi Watanabe, weightlifting’s Elreen Ando, golf’s Juvic Pagunsan, athletics’ EJ Obiena (pole vault), and Kristina Knott (200m) and swimming’s Remedy Rule and Luke Gebbie.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

