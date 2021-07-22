Olympian Fact Sheet: Juvic Pagunsan (Golf)

Golfer Juvic Pagunsan earned an Olympic berth after finishing 50th of the 60 who will compete in the men’s competition.

The 43-year-old opted to skip the British Open to chase an Olympic gold medal.

Here’s when Pagunsan will see action in Tokyo:

Men's Golf: July 29-August 1, 6:30 a.m. - Kasumigaseki Country Club

For more stories on Pagunsan’s Olympic bid, see his Olympian Tracker page.