Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlo Paalam (Boxing)

Paalam is the third Filipino pug to see action in Tokyo 2020, clashing with Ireland’s Brendan Irvine in a men’s flyweight fight on July 26.

The Pinoy is ranked No. 25 while the Irish is No. 32.

See Paalam’s full event’s schedule:

Flyweight R32: July 26, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight R16 (if qualified): July 31, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight Quarterfinal (if qualified): August 3, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4:30 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight Semifinal (if qualified): August 5, 1:30 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight Final (if qualified): August 7, 1 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

For more stories on Paalam's Olympic bid, check out his Olympian Tracker page.