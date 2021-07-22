Olympian Fact Sheet: Jayson Valdez (Shooting)

Shooter Jayson Valdez received his slot in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event via continental quota from the Munich-based International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

Valdez’s feat ended a two-Olympic cycle absence for Philippine shooting. The last time a Filipino shooter made it this far was in the 2012 London Games where Paul Brian Rosario got through in the men’s skeet as a wild card entry.

Catch Valdez shoot it out with his event’s schedule:

10m Air Rifle Qualification: July 25, 12 p.m. - Asaka Shooting Range

10m Air Rifle Final (if qualified): 2:30 p.m. - Asaka Shooting Range

Read more stories on Valdez's Olympic quest via his Olympian Tracker page.