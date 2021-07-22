Olympian Fact Sheet: Luke Gebbie (Swimming)
Luke Gebbie caught the Olympic bus after tallying the highest number of FINA points in the Philippines with 828.
Here is Gebbie’s event schedule:
100m Freestyle: July 27, 6:02 p.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
100m Freestyle Semifinal (if qualified): July 28, 9:30 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
100m Freestyle Final (if qualified): July 29, 10:37 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
50m Freestyle: July 30, 6:02 p.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
50m Freestyle Semifinal (if qualified): July 31, 10:11 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
50m Freestyle Final (if qualified): August 1, 9:30 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Read more about Gebbie’s Olympic quest in his Olympian Tracker page.
- Latest
- Trending