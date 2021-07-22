Olympian Fact Sheet: Remedy Rule (Swimming)

The Tokyo Olympics would be swimmer Remedy Rule’s swan song.

Rule, 24, said the quadrennial meet day will be the last race of her swimming career she plans to attend the University of Miami to pursue a Masters of Professional Science focusing on marine biology.

Will Remedy rule the pool? See her event’s schedule:

200m Freestyle: July 26, 6:02 p.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre

200m Freestyle Semifinal (if qualified): July 27, 9:30 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre; 200m Butterfly: 6:28 p.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre

200m Freestyle Final (if qualified): July 28, 9:41 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre; 200m Butterfly Semifinal (if qualified): 9:57 a.m., Tokyo Aquatics Centre; 200m Buttefly Final (if qualified): 10:28 a.m. - Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Read more about Rule’s Olympic quest in her Olympian Tracker page.