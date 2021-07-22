Olympian Fact Sheet: Irish Magno (Boxing)

Irish Magno has gone down to the history books as the first Filipina boxer ever to qualify for the Olympics.

She, however, has never won a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, settling for a silver last December, another silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2013. At the AIBA World Championships, she never went beyond the opening preliminaries in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Will Lady Luck smile upon Magno in her Olympic bid? Check out her event’s schedule.

Flyweight R32: July 25, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight R16 (if qualified): July 29, 12:06 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 6 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyyweight Quarterfinal (if qualified): August 1, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight Semifinal (if qualified): August 4, 1 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Flyweight Final (if qualified): August 7, 1:15 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Read more stories on Magno’s Tokyo journey in her Olympian Tracker page.