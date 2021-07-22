








































































 




   

   









Olympian Fact Sheet: Kiyomi Watanabe (Judo)
Kiyomi Watanabe of judo

                     

                        

                           
Olympian Fact Sheet: Kiyomi Watanabe (Judo)

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 9:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Kiyomi Watanabe, an Asian Games silver medalist and four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner, qualified to the Olympics via continental quota.



Along with boxier Eumir Marcial, she has been designated as the Philippines’ female flag-bearer in the opening ceremonies of the quadrennial games in Tokyo.






Here’s when Watanabe will see action in her event:



-63 kg Qualifiers-Quarterfinals (if qualified): July 27, 10 a.m. - Nippon Budokan



-63kg Repechage, Semifinal, Final (if qualified):  4 p.m. - Nippon Budokan



Read more about Watanabe’s Olympic quest in her Olympian Tracker page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

