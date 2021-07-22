Olympian Fact Sheet: Kiyomi Watanabe (Judo)

Kiyomi Watanabe, an Asian Games silver medalist and four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner, qualified to the Olympics via continental quota.

Along with boxier Eumir Marcial, she has been designated as the Philippines’ female flag-bearer in the opening ceremonies of the quadrennial games in Tokyo.

Here’s when Watanabe will see action in her event:

-63 kg Qualifiers-Quarterfinals (if qualified): July 27, 10 a.m. - Nippon Budokan

-63kg Repechage, Semifinal, Final (if qualified): 4 p.m. - Nippon Budokan

Read more about Watanabe’s Olympic quest in her Olympian Tracker page.