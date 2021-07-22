








































































 




   

   









Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)
Cris Nievarez of rowing
STAR/Russell Palma

                     

                        

                           
Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 6:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Rower Cris Nievarez will usher in Team Philippines’ bid in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s single sculls Friday morning, July 23, at the placid Sea Forest Waterway — ahead of the opening ceremonies in the evening.






Catch Narvaez’s quest with the following schedule:



Sculls Singles: July 23, 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Repechage (if qualified): July 24, 8 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 25, 8 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Quarterfinal (if qualified): July 26, 8:40 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 27, 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 28 10:18 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Final (if qualified): July 29 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Final (if qualified): July 30 7:57 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway



Read more stories on Barbosa's Olympic quest via his Olympian Tracker page.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

