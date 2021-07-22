Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)

Rower Cris Nievarez will usher in Team Philippines’ bid in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s single sculls Friday morning, July 23, at the placid Sea Forest Waterway — ahead of the opening ceremonies in the evening.

Catch Narvaez’s quest with the following schedule:

Sculls Singles: July 23, 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Repechage (if qualified): July 24, 8 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 25, 8 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Quarterfinal (if qualified): July 26, 8:40 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 27, 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Semifinal (if qualified): July 28 10:18 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Final (if qualified): July 29 7:30 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

Sculls Singles Final (if qualified): July 30 7:57 a.m. - Sea Forest Waterway

