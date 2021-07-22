Olympian Fact Sheet: Nesthy Petecio (Boxing)

Multiple-tournament world champion Nesthy Petecio is a strong contender for the gold medal due to her dominance in her division in boxing.

One look at her achievements and you can confidently say you have a podium finisher.

Will Petecio strike a historic gold for the Philippines? See her in action with this schedule:

Featherweight R32: July 24, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Featherweight R16 (if qualified): July 26, 12:39 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 6:54 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Featherweight Quarterfinal (if qualified): July 28, 10 a.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 4 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Featherweight Semifinal (if qualified): July 31, 12:39 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena; 6:39 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

Featherweight Final (if qualified): August 3, 12:05 p.m. - Kokugikan Arena

