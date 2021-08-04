Eala bucks slow start to win debut in $250k Romania tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala fought back from an early 2-4 deficit to clinch her very first win in a WTA 250 tournament on Tuesday night.

Making her debut in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Eala defeated former World No. 59 Paula Ormaechea of Argentina, 7-5, 6-2, to advance to the Round of 16.

In a match that lasted an hour and 35 minutes, Eala bucked the slow start to take an extended opening set, 7-5.

Buoyed by her tight win in the first set, Eala made light work of the 29-year-old in the second set to run away with the win.

Eala's debut win in the Winners Open marked the first time a Filipina has won in the main draw of any WTA event.

She previously failed to take the win in her first taste of action at a WTA event in the Miami Open.

The 16-year-old faces a tougher challenge against World No. 119 Mayar Sherif of Egypt in the Round of 16 in Romania.