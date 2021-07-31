








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
What happened to the last Filipino back-to-back Olympic medalist?
Teofilo Yldefonso
FILE / International Swimming Hall of Fame

                     

                        

                           
What happened to the last Filipino back-to-back Olympic medalist?

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2021 - 9:59am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' weightlifting golden girl Hidilyn Diaz became the first Filipino to win back-to-back Olympic medals since 1932.



But whatever happened to the first Filipino to ever do it, swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso?



Like Diaz, Yledfonso was a history maker for Philippine sports for various reasons — first, he was the first-ever Filipino athlete to win an Olympic medal, just four years since the Philippines started competing in the Games.



He won bronze in the men's 200-meter breastroke.



Then in 1932, he repeated his feat, which included him in the Philippines' last multi-medal haul in the Olympics before Diaz and Nesthy Petecio ended the drought this year.



His bronze joined Simeon Toribio and Jose Villanueva's bronzes also in athletics and boxing, respectively.



But Yldefonso was more than a hero for the Philippines in the swimming pool, as he was an enlisted member of the 57th Infantry Regiment of the Philippine Scouts — which had him seeing action in the battlefield under American officers in the US Army's Philippine Department.



This was actually where he became a competitive swimmer, joining various meets like the Far Eastern Games and the Philippines vs Formosa Dual Meets in the 1920s and 1930s.



His last glipse of the Olympics would be in the 1936 Berlin Summer Games, where Yldefonso placed seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke.



Yldefonso bade farewell to swimming when World War II broke out in 1942, where he was among thousands of Filipino and American soldiers engaged in battle against the Japanese.



That same year, Yldefonso went through and survived the infamous Death March to Capas.



He, however, died at the concentration camp in the arms of his brother Teodoro, who is a medical corps worker. He was 38.



Interestingly enough, Yldefonso's swimming rival and friend of many years Yoshi Tsuruta was an officer of the Japanese army during that time.



It is said that Tsuruta had called for Yldefonso's release but it was unfortunately too late. It is also believed that Yldefonso received word of his release but refused to leave his men.



Yldefonso was buried in a mass grave, with his remains never to be recovered until this day.



In 2010, Yldefonso was named to the International Swimming Hall of Fame as a "pioneer" swimmer.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      SWIMMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio targets shot at another Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
On the brink of matching the highest Philippine achievement in Olympic boxing, Nesthy Petecio is calm, cool and focused, simply...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena good to go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena good to go


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena heaved a sigh of relief when he found out the poles that the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gilas survives Tunisian scare
                              


                              

                                 July 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
 Naturalized player Ange Kouame took charge as Gilas Pilipinas grinded out a 74-73 overtime win over African power Tunisia Thursday night in the King Abdullah Cup in Amman, Jordan.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT stays hot; PBA moving to Batangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT stays hot; PBA moving to Batangas


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
TNT has not lost a beat despite a long hiatus, running away with a 79-69 victory over Rain or Shine in the 46th PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio assured of medal after latest win in Olympic boxing


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio is guaranteed of at least a bronze medal after outpointing Yeni Arias Castaneda of Colombia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Still alive: Obiena qualifies for Olympic pole vault final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still alive: Obiena qualifies for Olympic pole vault final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Because he needed all three attempts to clear 5.75m, Obiena placed 10th among the 12 finalists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rowing chief preaches optimism after Nievarez's Tokyo Olympics performance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rowing chief preaches optimism after Nievarez's Tokyo Olympics performance


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
For Philippines Rowing Association President Patrick Gregorio, Nievarez's promising career is only beginning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Lakay's Pacatiw wins ONE Championship debut vs Chinese foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Lakay's Pacatiw wins ONE Championship debut vs Chinese foe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pacatiw, who had experience competing in BRAVE CF, used his striking to set the tone in his first taste of action in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No. 2 pick Jalen Green eyes multiple awards with Rockets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No. 2 pick Jalen Green eyes multiple awards with Rockets


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Green, who traces his roots to Ilocos Sur, named multiple individual awards as goals he wants to work on as he begins his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez vows to return stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez vows to return stronger


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though only 23rd out of 32 competitors, Cris Nievarez is going home on a high with his Tokyo Games experience that sure would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with