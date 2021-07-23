Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls

MANILA, Philippines — It's a great start for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics after Cris Nievarez booked a slot in the quarterfinals in Men's Single Sculls on Friday.

The first to see action for the 19-strong Filipino contingent in the Games, Nievarez took his spot in the next round after finishing third in Heat 5 with 7:22.97 at the Sea Forest Waterway in Odaiba, Japan.

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

He finished behind Crotia's Damir Martin and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)'s Alexander Vyazovkin.

Martin logged 7:09.17 while Vyazovkin finished with 7:14.95 to clinch the first and second place finish, respectively.

Nievarez thus moves on to the quarterfinal set Monday, July 26 beginning 8:40 a.m., Manila time.

Meanwhile, the rest of the rowers in Heat 5 — Nicaragua's Felix Potoy and Benin's Privel Hinkati are off to the Repachage set Saturday.

Nievarez, before competing in the heat, offered just three words.

WATCH: Cris Nievarez had only three words heading into the biggest game of his life: PARA SA BAYAN.



???? Patrick Gregorio pic.twitter.com/YpMeNQOy9e — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) July 23, 2021

"Para sa bayan," said Nievarez in a video caught by Mr. Patrick Gregorio