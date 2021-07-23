








































































 




   

   









Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls
Cris Nievarez of rowing
STAR/Russell Palma

                     

                        

                           
Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 8:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's a great start for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics after Cris Nievarez booked a slot in the quarterfinals in Men's Single Sculls on Friday.



The first to see action for the 19-strong Filipino contingent in the Games, Nievarez took his spot in the next round after finishing third in Heat 5 with 7:22.97 at the Sea Forest Waterway in Odaiba, Japan.





TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



He finished behind Crotia's Damir Martin and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)'s Alexander Vyazovkin.






Martin logged 7:09.17 while Vyazovkin finished with 7:14.95 to clinch the first and second place finish, respectively.



Nievarez thus moves on to the quarterfinal set Monday, July 26 beginning 8:40 a.m., Manila time.



Meanwhile, the rest of the rowers in Heat 5 — Nicaragua's Felix Potoy and Benin's Privel Hinkati are off to the Repachage set Saturday.



Nievarez, before competing in the heat, offered just three words.






"Para sa bayan," said Nievarez in a video caught by Mr. Patrick Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

