Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight

MANILA, Philippines — Errol Spence Jr. (27-0) has set lofty goals for himself in his upcoming fight with Sen. Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) in August.

This after he claimed his bout with the eight-time division champion will be the last time the latter enters the boxing ring in his career.

"I think he'll definitely retire after this fight," Spence told Showtime's Brian Custer last weekend.

The 31-year-old remained noncommittal, however, when asked if he expected to knockout Pacquiao.

"I don't know, we'll see. You have to tune in," quipped Spence.

Despite his prediction of sending the veteran Pacquiao into retirement, it does not miss the American how important this bout is if he wants his career to go to the next level with a win over a legend like Pacquiao.

"[A win over Pacquiao] will show everybody why I am one of the best fighters in the world," said Spence.

Spence, a good decade younger than Pacquiao, last fought Danny Garcia in December of 2020 in his first fight since a horrific car crash. He won via unanimous decision.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, last saw action in the ring in 2019 when he took a split decision win over Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight belt.

The 42-year-old Filipino is pegged as an underdog in this fight, with Spence holding the advantage because of his youth.

However, with Pacquiao's experience and future Hall of Famer calibre talent, it won't be a walk in the park for the WBC and IBF welterweight titlist.

Spence-Pacquiao will clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21 (August 22, Manila time).