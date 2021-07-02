Swimmers Gebbie, Rule punch tickets to Tokyo Olympics via universality rule

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine contingent for the Tokyo Summer Games is now 19 after the qualification of two swimmers.

Luke Gebbie, and Remedy Rule both clinched their spots in the quadrennial on Friday via the International Olympic Committee's universality rule.

This was confirmed by Philippine Swimming Incorporated, the national governing body of aquatic sports in the country.

Gebbie and Rule catch the Olympic bus after tallying the highest number of FINA points in the country. Rule tallied 830 FINA points while Gebbie had 828.

Fil-Am Rule wil be competing in the women's 200 meter buterfly, and the 200m frestyle. Gebbie, meanwhile, will compete in the men's 100m and 50m freestyle.

They thus compete the cast for the Philippines in the delayed Summer Games.

Joining them pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, pugs Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio, rower Cris Nievarez, shooter Jayson Valdez, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, jin Kurt Barbosa, golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan, weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando, sprinter Kristina Knott, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.