Kiefer Ravena still in Shiga Lakestars lineup despite PBA ruling

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena is still part of Japan B. League team Shiga Lakestars' lineup for the 2021-22 season.

This despite the PBA having barred Ravena from playing in the Japanese league due to an ongoing contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.

Ravena made an appearance in the Lakestars' announcement of their 12-man lineup, which included Daichi Nomoto and Tomonori Imagawa — the only two players to remain constant for Shiga from their lineup last year.

The 27-year-old also joins fellow reinforcements Ovie Soko of Great Britain, American Sean O'Mara and Novar Gadson of Argentina.

Shiga announced Ravena's signing with the team early June, which raised questions as the guard had an active contract with the Road Warriors.

The PBA board prohibited Ravena from pursuing his stint with a decision announced three days after that he would need to honor his contract with NLEX first.

This caused the Lakestars to postpone a scheduled press conference with Ravena during that time.

However, it seems as though the Lakestars are still hoping to get the former Ateneo Blue Eagle on their court for the upcoming season.

The B. League 2020-21 season just ended last June 1 with the Chiba Jets winning the championship.

If indeed Ravena pushes through with his stint in Japan, he joins his brother Thirdy in the league.

Thirdy plays with San-En NeoPhoenix while their fellow Filipino Juan Gomez de Liano plays in the second division of the league with Tokyo Z.