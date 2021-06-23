








































































 




   







   















Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z
Juan Gomez de Liano
FIBA

                     

                        

                           
Juan Gomez de Liano joins Japanese club Tokyo Z

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2021 - 11:19am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:33 a.m.) – Add Juan Gomez de Liano to the list of Filipino athletes to play in Japan.



This after the former University of the Philippines guard was announced to have signed with Earthfriends Tokyo Z — a team that competes in the second division of the Japanese B. League.






The club posted on social media of Gomez de Liano's signing on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.



"I'm honored to be part of the Earthfriends Tokyo Z team, I'm very excited to battle it out and compete with you guys all throughout the season and to be part of this journey under coach Hugo [Lopez]. I'm looking forward to meeting you guys soon and I hope you guys support us through the challenges ahead," said Gomez de Liano.



Gomez de Liano thus joins Thirdy Ravena, who plays in the first division of the B League, as Filipino imports in the tournament.



The former Fighting Maroon was signed as part of the Asian Player Quota.



Tokyo Z finished 15th out of 16 teams in the B2 League with a 12-46 record.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JUAN GOMEZ DE LIANO
                                                      UP FIGHTING MAROONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
