PBA bars Kiefer Ravena from pursuing Japan stint

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like Kiefer Ravena will not be playing in the Japanese B. League, after all.

This after the PBA Board reached the decision on Saturday that the guard must honor his contract with his current PBA team the NLEX Road Warriors.

"The PBA has decided that Kiefer has to honor his contract [with NLEX]," PBA chair Ricky Vargas said.

"It's decision follows specifically a philosophy on the importance of a contract," he added.

Ravena signed a three-year extension with the Road Warriors last September.

It then raised questions when Japan B. League team Shiga Lakestars announced earlier this week that they signed Ravena to play next season.

Ravena's younger brother Thirdy is currently on contract with B. League team San-En NeoPhoenix.

The PBA said that they will inform the B. League, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, of their decision later today.