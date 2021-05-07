Hungarian Fide Master reinforces Mindoro Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines – The Mindoro Tamaraws resemble their home province in more ways than one.

Mindoro as a land is a tropical but rugged paradise. Its PCAP team — with a rejigged lineup —resembles the same. They’ve got talent and well, they’ve got beauty.

The Tamaraws signed the talented and stunning Hungarian Woman Fide Master Fruzsina Szente-Varga to beef up their squad for the Wesley So Cup.

Szente-Varga has a Fide Rating of 2100 and achieved WIM norm in 2014-15, WGM norm in 2014, and had top finishes in Hungarian and European competition.

The pretty 25-year-old Hungarian will see action in either the open or the lady boards come the Wesley So Cup that tips off this May 15.

Said team manager Emmanuel Asi, “Fruzsi, aside from being a very good chess player, possesses beauty — attributes of talent and beauty that the province of Mindoro possesses.”

She will beef up a squad that will be minus their top two boards in FM David Elorta and Sherwin Tiu as well as IM Domingo Ramos who have reportedly moved to a squad in the northern division.

Filling up the void will by US-based NM Rainer Labay and Szente-Varga, lady player Cylliz Kaessa Merilles, senior player Cesar Cunanan, with homegrown players Nezil Merilles, AIM Joselito Asi and Zejih Merilles.

The only holdovers from the Tamaraws squad that competed in the All-Filipino Cup are lady player Michella Concio, homegrown players Ronald Berdera, Richard Allen Sicangco, and AGM and team manager Emmanuel Asi.

Added the team manager, “It’s a more homegrown squad now. But hopefully, Version 2.0 will be better and that can be in the quarterfinals of the Wesley So Cup.”

Former La Salle Greenhills champion basketball coach Justin Tan is the squad’s new owner. Tan is also the owner of the Mindoro Tamaraws team that competes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.