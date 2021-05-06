ESPORT
San Juan Predators tap Spanish GM
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines – The arms race in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is officially on.

One day after the Camarines Soaring Eagles announced the addition of French Woman Grandmaster Marie Rachel Sebag, the San Juan Predators unveiled their bright new shiny weapon in International Grandmaster Viktor Moskalenko.

Moskalenko, a Ukrainian by birth and a naturalized Spaniard, is ranked No. 1,008 in the world by Fide, No. 2,477 in standard play, No. 2,506 in rapid and No. 24,442 in blitz. He received his Grandmaster title in 1992 and remains very active in chess as both a senior trainer and as an author, having penned 19 books about the sport. 

“The San Juan Predators are locked in for a title run in the upcoming Wesley So Reinforced PCAP-SMC Cup by adding International Grandmaster Viktor Moskalenko,” glowed Predators team owner Michael Angelo Chua. “We had several GMs that we considered but GM Moskalenko was the unanimous choice of the San Juan coaches.

San Juan’s coaching staff is comprised of head coach Hubert Estrella, assistant, Simeon Co, and team manager and co-owner Chua.

“GM Moskalenko has already practiced with the team and is raring to make an impact in these coming weeks.”

He joins a talented squad led by GM Oliver Barbosa, IM Ricardo de Guzman, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, NM Michael Gotel, brothers Narquingden and Narquingel Reyes, Benjamin Esquejo, Narciso Gumila Jr., and Gavid Lloyd Ong.  

With Moskalenko in harness, San Juan hopes to improve their fourth place finish in PCAP’s inaugural All-Filipino tournament.

The Wesley So PCAP-SMC Cup fires off on May 15.

