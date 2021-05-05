Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has been ranked third in the list of the richest boxers in the world.

In the latest report by The Richest, Pacquiao's net worth was pegged at $220 Million, behind only Floyd Mayweather Jr. and George Foreman, who come first and second, respectively.

Like in his boxing career, Mayweather Jr. tops everyone else with an estimated net worth of about $450 Million.

Meanwhile, Foreman, who retired in 1997, has a net worth of $300 million.

Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight title.

He has been named a "champion in recess" due to his inability to defend the title amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pacquiao has reportedly been in training camp since February for his next fight.

His opponent has yet to be named.