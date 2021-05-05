ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao FB Page

Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has been ranked third in the list of the richest boxers in the world.

In the latest report by The Richest, Pacquiao's net worth was pegged at $220 Million, behind only Floyd Mayweather Jr. and George Foreman, who come first and second, respectively.

Like in his boxing career, Mayweather Jr. tops everyone else with an estimated net worth of about $450 Million.

Meanwhile, Foreman, who retired in 1997, has a net worth of $300 million.

Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight title.

He has been named a "champion in recess" due to his inability to defend the title amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pacquiao has reportedly been in training camp since February for his next fight.

His opponent has yet to be named.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Ross revealed that he used the time during quarantine to finish his studies after leaving his degree unfinished in 2007.
Sports
fbfb
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
play
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Martinez went as far as saying that the support spurred him on to keep representing the Philippines in the winter sport.
Sports
fbfb
Don’t count out Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
In the basketball history of the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesia has never defeated the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
Bucks into playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo
Bucks into playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo
2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
French WGM Rachel Sebag joins Camarines Soaring Eagles
French WGM Rachel Sebag joins Camarines Soaring Eagles
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
French Woman Grandmaster Rachel Sebag will be reinforcing the squad of Engineer Jojo Buenaventura in the Wesley So Cup on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Lady cagers put up clothing line to celebrate women empowerment in sports
Lady cagers put up clothing line to celebrate women empowerment in sports
By Luisa Morales | 16 minutes ago
Cara Buendia, Hazelle Yam, Boom Moslares and Angel Gino-Gino, all having been members of the Ateneo women's basketball team,...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Clippers snap three-game skid with late rally over Raptors
Clippers snap three-game skid with late rally over Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a back-and-forth affair that saw 21 lead changes and 13 deadlocks, Paul George and Reggie Jackson converted on two 3-pointers...
Sports
fbfb
Saunders fury over 'phone box' ring for Canelo bout
Saunders fury over 'phone box' ring for Canelo bout
2 hours ago
British boxer Billy Joe Saunders has threatened to withdraw from his super middleweight title unification clash with Saul...
Sports
fbfb
Ilocos ready to host PBA in any setup
By Olmin Leyba | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Ilocos Norte will always have its doors open for the PBA, whether it’s for a bubble tournament or bubble training camp for interested teams.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with