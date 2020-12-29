NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Palawan 'Queen's Gambit' WIM Mikee Suede: Life is chess
Woman International Master Mikee Charlene Suede
Palawan 'Queen's Gambit' WIM Mikee Suede: Life is chess
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – When you grasp something, things can unfold right before your eyes.

For Woman International Master Mikee Charlene Suede, learning to play chess, and being so darned good at it — she is a Woman International Master, you know — is one of the best things to happen to her.

As a youngster, her father believed that getting educational insurance would help assure his children a good education. 

When some scandals hit the insurance industry, he maneuvered into another direction — parlaying his love for chess as a vehicle to teach his children and to get them an education.

So he taught his three daughters to play the game and all three took to chess as if it was second nature.

“My father was able to achieve his goal of helping all of us get an education,” lauded Mikee, but it also put us all on opposite sides of the board.

Mikee’s older sister competed for La Salle and they battled each other. Some of her cousins became teammates at the University of the Philippines while her youngest sister now competes for the University of Santo Tomas.

“One of life’s ironies,” laughed Suede who is like a breath of fresh air with her seemingly inexhaustible supply of enthusiasm and good vibes.

“Chess is life. It is connected to life,” pointed out Suede, who recently resigned from coaching chess in La Salle Zobel and La Salle Greenhills to work with the New York Chess Academy where she has been working for the last 11 months. “The game teaches you to think ahead; to have a goal with a beginning, middle, and an end. And it makes you understand that every move you make has a consequence or an effect so in life and in the game, you think of everything.”

Chess has been good for Suede that when she was done playing in the UAAP, she went into coaching and teaching, hoping to inculcate what her father first taught to her and what the game has given her. 

And that is why she knows that the Palawan Queen’s Gambit team that will be competing in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be a game changer.

“Well, thought out idea,” she points out. “I think my fellow WIMs will agree that we lose far too many women in the game because after the UAAP and age group competition, there isn’t anything to look forward to so they either get married or work. Now, they have something to look forward to that will provide opportunities and for equality for women.”

Now, think of what that will mean for the game here in the Philippines and for women in general. 

“The options are many and good in my opinion,” summed up Suede. “Every move has a consequence or an effect. And this can only be good.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is NCAA serious?
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 29, 2020 - 12:00am
There is talk that the NCAA intends to push through with its 96th season on a limited scale in March next year.
Sports
fbfb
EASL invites PBA as founding member
By Joaquin Henson | December 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A long-term plan to create a platform of player development built on a positive ecosystem in a win-win relationship has gained lift-off with the first step on the ground after the East Asia Super League recently...
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 halts De Jesus’ hot start for Duke
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
That’s it for the roaring rookie year of Filipina guard Vanessa de Jesus in the US NCAA after Duke Women’s Basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Grizzlies star Morant hurt in NBA win over Nets
1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies' first win of the NBA season was a costly one, as Rookie of the Year Ja Morant limped out with a sprained...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto reiterates importance of family in NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The Filipino basketball phenom spoke about his relationship with his family in a short documentary produced by the NBA G...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Experts: Pacquiao-McGregor fight to inevitably bring fireworks
32 minutes ago
Veteran Filipino martial arts practitioners Monsour del Rosario and Alvin Aguilar expect a thrilling boxing bout between Sen....
Sports
fbfb
Bowling’s back but alleys restricted
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Four-time World Cup bowling champion Paeng Nepomuceno said yesterday only four alleys have reopened under strict safety and...
Sports
fbfb
Rejigged Maroons hopeful of bright future
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
The resumption date of the next UAAP season is still up in the air but expect the reloaded University of the Philippines to...
Sports
fbfb
Lassiter: There’s more left in us
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel sniper Marcio Lassiter feels that with a healthier crew that’s more determined than ever, the Beermen will...
Sports
fbfb
Saso eyes automatic slot to Tokyo
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Yuka Saso, who has been very vocal in her desire to deliver the first Olympic gold for the Philippines, will have practically...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with