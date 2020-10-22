NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bersamina brilliant in Asian online chess
Paulo Bersamina
chessaccount.com
Bersamina brilliant in Asian online chess
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reaped more honors in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup after International Master Paulo Bersamina won a gold medal, Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla a silver and WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda a bronze in the individual board awards.

The 22-year-old Bersamina has been the best performer among the Filipinos as he scored seven points on six wins, two draws and a loss out of nine games in snaring the gold on board three.

Higher-ranked GMs M. Amin Tabatbaei of Iran and Max Illingworth of Australia took the silver and the bronze, respectively.

Two of his wins came at the expense of GMs Maghami Ehsan Ghaem of Iran and Murtas Kazhgaleyev of Kazakhstan while drawing with two more GMs in Tsegmed Batchuluun of Mongolia and S.P. Sethuraman of India.

Barcenilla, for his part, copped the silver on board two behind Indonesian GM Susanto Megaranto and ahead of Indian GM Parham Maghsoodloo.

Barcenilla, a two-time Battle of the GMs champion, scored six points out of eight, including a shock win over Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly, the highest rated chesser in this tournament with a rating of 2646.

Fronda, for her part, snatched a bronze on board two after ending up with 5.5 points out of eight, including a miraculous win over IM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva in the Filipinas’ shock 2.5-1.5 victory over second seed Kazakhstan that sent the Lady Agilas to the quarterfinals.

The Agilas took the second seeding after the nine-round elimination and will face the No. 7 Kazakhs in an interesting re-match tomorrow.

The Philippines won their initial match, 2.5-1.5, in the eighth round last Sunday.

PAULO BERSAMINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Riot Games, Mineski team up with Valorant esports tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
The Valorant esports tournaments will be run by Mineski Philippines through the Philippine Pro Gaming League in partnership...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy chessers haul medals in Asian Nations online tiff
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The 22-year-old Bersamina has been the best performer of all the Filipinos as he scored seven points on six wins and two draws...
Sports
fbfb
Suspected COVID-19 case inside PBA bubble may be 'false positive'
By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
The alarm has been rung but it may be a false one as the PBA, together with hosts Clark Development Corporation and Bases...
Sports
fbfb
Rike stars as Zamboanga City nips Zamboanga Peninsula in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 opener
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Troy Rike stole the thunder from Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Ref tests positive for COVID-19 in PBA bubble
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Referred to by the league as a "suspect case", the referee is now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in Clark while...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
NLEX breaks through
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Amid the emergence of the first “suspect case” of COVID-19 in the PBA bubble, the NLEX Road Warriors went about...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan living a dream, inspiring the youth
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Next to working on achieving her goals in golf’s biggest arena, Bianca Pagdanganan is doing all she could to inspire...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang out to reclaim glory in Singapore
1 hour ago
Eduard “Landslide” Folayang can’t find a better place to jumpstart his bid to regain the ONE lightweight...
Sports
fbfb
PSL welcomes huge challenge of restart
1 hour ago
It’s all systems go for the Philippine Superliga as all member teams threw their full support to the staging of the...
Sports
fbfb
Ref positive in swab test, negative in antigen
By Ding Cervantes | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
After an electrifying opening week of the Philippine Cup restart, the bubble was feared to have been pricked with a suspected first COVID-19 case in the continuing mandatory swab testing here.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with