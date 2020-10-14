Chooks-to-Go 3x3 'bubble' tourney ready to fire off

MANILA, Philippines — Seven teams headed by title favorite Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks have already entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League President Cup will unfold starting next week.

“We are now starting our league and I think this is a historic moment for Philippine sports most specially for 3x3,” said league commissioner Eric Altamirano in Wednesday’s online presser.

Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team seeing action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year, have teamed up with Troy Rike and Santi Santillan to form a team being considered this early as the team to beat.

Also entering the bubble were Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod Master Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Porac-Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors.

The rest are expected to follow.

Altamirano said they are implementing ultra-strict protocols.

“I’m really confident with the protocols since we have to protect everybody and keep them safe and healthy inside the bubble,” he said.

The league will be ushered in with a pre-season event on Monday followed by the four regular legs on October 21, 23, 25 and 27 and will culminate with the Grand Finals on October 30.

A cool purse worth Php1 million will go to the champion squad.