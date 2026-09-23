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Sports

Bisera fires eagle-fueled 67, trails by 1

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Bisera fires eagle-fueled 67, trails by 1
Yvon Bisera.
STAR / File

TAICHUNG, Taiwan,, Philippines – Yvon Bisera put herself squarely in title contention with a brilliant opening 67 on Wednesday, giving the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour a major boost and raising hopes of a Filipina return to the Taiwan LPGA Tour winner’s circle after nine years.

Bisera overcame a shaky start with a spectacular finish, shooting a five-under-par card to trail local aces Joy Chou and Yu Chiang Hou by just one stroke in the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open at Taichung International Golf Club here.

The in-form Davaoeña shotmaker overcame a three-putt miscue on her opening hole, No. 10, with a birdie on No. 13 before producing the highlight of her round on the par-5 18th, where she chipped in for eagle. She then carried the momentum to the front nine, rattling off three straight birdies from No. 2 to complete a 33-34 card.

Her fast start put her in a share of third with Thai ace Nook Sukapan, Malaysian Genevieve Ling, Japanese Harumi Yoshikuwa and Taiwan veteran Ching Huang, just one behind Chou’s flawless 66.

YVON BISERA
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