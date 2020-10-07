Storm sweep Aces for WNBA title

MANILA, Philippines — The Seattle Storm have clinched the 2020 WNBA title after their Game Three win over the Las Vegas Aces, 92-59, at the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Their three-game sweep of the first-seeded Aces gives the Storm their second title in three years.

Related Stories Storm triumph over Aces, on brink of WNBA title

Led by 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and veteran Sue Bird, the Storm controlled the pace for most of the game.

Seattle trailed for most of the opening quarter but rallied back to take the advantage at the end of 10 minutes of play, 23-21.

Since then, the Storm didn't relinquish the lead and blew the game wide open with a third quarter where they outscored the Aces, 32-14.

The lead just kept growing and growing and ballooned to as big as 35 in the final minute of the game.

Stewart top-scored for the Storm with 26 points and four rebounds while Bird once again ruled the playmaking with seven dimes to go with her five points.

Forward Alysha Clark tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson chipped in 18 points for the Aces in the losing effort.

This is the Storm's fourth championship in its franchise's history.