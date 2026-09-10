Eala tops Philippine sports' honor roll for August

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala’s star shone even brighter in August.

Eala, 21, ruled the WTA500 Mubadala Open in Washington, and she did it in the most emphatic fashion.

On her way to this historic WTA Tour crown, the Pinay tennis darling took down a murderers’ row of elite players - Paris Olympics queen Qinwen Zheng, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, World No. 10 Elina Svitolina, former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

This propelled Eala to a new career-best No. 18, thus becoming the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player in WTA history. Eala eclipsed the old high of 19th previously set by Indonesia's Yayuk Basuki (1997) and Thailand's Tamarine Tanasugarn (2002).

Such stellar showing put Eala front and center in the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s honor roll for the eighth month of 2026.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, a friend of Eala, also ranked high with his string of triumphs in Europe.

Regaining his old form, Obiena cleared a season-best height of 5.91 meters in topping the Golden Sand 2026 in Mi?dzyzdroje, Poland and setting a new meet record. The two-time Olympian won two other events in between – the 30. Int. Stabhochsprung Meeting in Jockgrim (5.83m) and ISTAF 2026 in Berlin (5.82m) in a show of force on German soil.

Sparkling in other fronts were the Obstacle Course Racing team, the youth and junior weightlifters led by Albert Ian Delos Santos, 13-year-old speed skater Keirsten Layne Fernandez, 10-year-old golfer Kamilla Edrianna Guerrero del Mundo and the Alas Pilipinas Women beach volleyball aces.

Sandi Menchi Abahan, Marites Nocyao, Jeffrey Reginio and Jordan Paul Biollones captured the gold medal in the Mixed 30+ 400m Team event of the OCR World Championships in Limerick, Ireland with a winning time of 2:18.400.

The weightlifters collared 16 gold, 6 silver, and 9 bronze medals at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan.

Delos Santos led the charge with a sweep of his three events in the Junior division Men’s 70kg highlighted by world and Asian record-breaking lifts in the Clean & Jerk (180kgs) and Total (321kgs).

Fernandez scored a milestone for Philippine winter sports with her breakthrough triumph at the 2026 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Dehradun, India. Fernandez stamped her class in the Junior C Girls 1000M event with a 1:44.307 while posting a podium finish in the Junior C Girls 777-meter with 1:19.989. Xsandrie Guimba (silver in the Women's 1000-meter) and eight-year-old Zymone Zurbito (bronze in Junior F Boys 333-meter) made podium, too.

Del Mundo annexed the US Kids Golf Girls 10 world championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina with a three-round total of 17-under-par 199 on the heels of her golden performance in the girls’ 9-10 division of the Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego, California the previous month.

The Alas belles posted a stellar 1-2 finish at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Busan, South Korea, with the rising duo of Khy Progella and Sofiah Shanine Pagara taking the gold and the veteran tandem of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons getting the silver. (PSA pool story)