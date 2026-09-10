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Edu, Ramos rally for Gilas in upcoming Asian Games title defense

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 12:28pm
Edu, Ramos rally for Gilas in upcoming Asian Games title defense
AJ Edu (left) and Dwight Ramos (right)
(Japan B.League)

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas mainstays AJ Edu and Dwight Ramos expressed their support to the national team that will try to defend the men’s basketball championship in the Asian Games starting Friday. 

Edu and Ramos, members of the Gilas World Cup qualifiers squad, are not part of the Asian Games team. 

The two are currently in the country as part of the Japan B.League Manila Games. 

Edu, playing for the Gunma Crane Thunders, and Ramos, playing for the Levanga Hokkaido squad, said that they already played the Asiad group in an all-Gilas tuneup last month. 

“Yeah, we had a tuneup. They played really well, so... They were playing fast. It felt like they were practicing for a long time,” Ramos told reporters following Hokkaido’s 98-81 defeat against Gunma Wedneday. 

“I know the Asian Games is coming, and a lot of people are worried about the recent performance, but they're all there for a reason, and they're representing the country when they don't have to, because our team is not there, so they're stepping up,” he added.

The Asian Games team suffered back-to-back huge losses against South Korea in a pair of tuneup games. 

“So, I mean, I would just support them as much as you can, win or lose. You know, they're trying their best.” 

Edu, for his part, wished the squad all the best. 

“We had a tune-up game against them, and they're definitely very competitive,” he said. 

“Filipinos always show puso. I'm sure they will show heart and represent well for us in the Asian Games.” 

The all-PBA, all-Filipino lineup will kick the country's title defense campaign on Friday against Bahrain. 

Gilas will be playing without any naturalized players, with Justin Brownlee still out due to injuries. 

The squad is composed of Robert Bolick, Sedrick Barefield, Adrian Nocum, Jerrick Ahanmisi, RJ Abarrientos, Don Trollano, Justine Baltazar, Justin Arana, Zav Lucero, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Brandon Bates and late addition Calvin Oftana.

AJ EDU

ASIAN GAMES

BASKETBALL

DWIGHT RAMOS

GILAS PILIPINAS
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