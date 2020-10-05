Storm triumph over Aces, on brink of WNBA title

MANILA, Philippines — The Seattle Storm are on the verge of the WNBA championship after beating the Las Vegas Aces, 104-91, in Game Two of the WNBA Finals on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

The Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, are one win away from their second title in three years.

After squandering another double-digit lead in the first half, unselfish offense in the third period helped the Storm regain control of the game.

A 22-8 run by the Storm stretching from late in the third quarter to the first few minutes of the final salvo doomed the Aces and were down by double-digits, 86-73 with seven minutes left in the game.

Former WNBA MVP Stewart led the way for the Storm with 22 points, four of her teammates also finished with double-figures led by Natasha Howard's 21 markers.

Meanwhile, Sue Bird contributed heavily on offense with 16 points and 10 assists.

For the Aces, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson topscored with 20 points while Angel McCoughtry and Emma Cannon chipped in with 17 points each.

The Storm will attempt to close out the series on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila).