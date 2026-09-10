Damosa Land 5150 triathlon: Omandam, Lim eye title repeats

MANILA, Philippines — Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim brace for a tougher, fiercer challenge as they seek back-to-back overall titles in the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon, which fires off September 20 on Samal Island in Davao del Norte.

The defending champions conquered the demanding Olympic-distance course — 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km — with grit and smart racing during last year’s inaugural staging, beating a strong international field to claim the men’s and women’s overall crowns.

They expect an even sterner test this time with a deeper local and foreign cast, but both remain confident of repeating their breakthrough performances, banking on sustained training, sharpened race skills and the same winning mentality that carried them to the top last year.

Omandam, a senior Human Resource Management student at the University of Mindanao, upstaged more experienced triathletes to seize the men’s crown in his Damosa Land 5150 debut.

He will again look to make his biggest gains in the bike and closing run legs as he targets not only a second straight overall championship but also the 20-24 age-group title in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

The Damosa Land 5150’s debut last year established the race as one of the emerging highlights of the Philippine triathlon calendar, combining scenic surroundings with a demanding course that produced breakthrough performances from start to finish.

Like Omandam, Doromal-Lim is determined to make it two in a row, aiming to build on the victory that ended a five-race wait for her first 5150 title.

The 33-year-old will also defend her 30-34 age-group crown, with added emphasis on her swim preparation while remaining confident in her bike and run legs.

The Damosa Land 5150 also serves as the fourth and final leg of the four-race 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, an elite-level circuit designed to elevate the country’s sporting profile while showcasing its spectacular natural venues.

The series opened in Guimaras in March, moved to Camiguin in May, and then headed to Bohol for the third leg, held during the province’s milestone 10th staging of the Olympic-distance race.

The circuit brings the globally recognized IRONMAN 5150 brand to key island destinations across the archipelago, with the Damosa Land 5150 providing a fitting finale in Samal.

Supported by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), the series goes beyond medals and podium finishes, bringing together sport, tourism and national branding in a four-island showcase of Philippine endurance racing.

Each leg serves as both a competitive arena and a showcase of the country’s diverse destinations, highlighting its coastlines, rolling hills, scenic highways, culture and hospitality.

The National Sports Tourism-Inter-Agency Council program likewise seeks to position the Philippines as a premier destination for world-class sporting events, with the 5150 series helping demonstrate how elite competition can drive tourism and promote the country’s natural assets. (Pool story)