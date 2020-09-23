COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UST names new athletic director as post-'Sorsogon Bubble' era begins
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas has appointed Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, as its new Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director in the aftermath of the “Sorsogon Bubble” controversy.

Cansancio took over from Fr. Ermito De Sagon, OP, who assumed the role on an interim basis last August following the resignation of Fr. Jannel Abogado, OP.

A former principal of UST High School, Cansancio will now serve as the school’s representative in UAAP Board of Managing Directors.

He will be tasked to spearhead the rebuilding program of the Growling Tigers basketball team after taking a massive hit from the Sorsoson issue that is still under inquiry by key government agencies for alleged quarantine protocol violations.

The Sorsogon sojourn led to the exodus of eight players from Espana led by ex-team captain CJ Cansino, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, Mark Nonoy and Bismarck Lina among the few.

As the new IPEA head, Cansancio will also be up for his first order of business of selecting the next Tigers head coach among a bevy of candidates after former mentor Aldin Ayo was axed by an indefinite ban by the UAAP last month.

TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
