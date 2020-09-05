Butler, Heat bury league-best Bucks in 0-3 hole

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat took a dominant 3-0 series lead over the league-best Milwaukee Bucks after turning them back in Game Three of their NBA playoff series, 115-110, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After trailing for most of the game, Jimmy Butler and the Heat outscored the Bucks in the final salvo 40-13 to run away with the win.

The Erik Spoelstra-mentored squad moves one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals and eliminating reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They are now 7-0 in the post-season.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Bucks were up double-digits, 87-75, but Butler and Bam Adebayo took over for the Heat to claw themselves back into the game.

The Heat clinched their first lead since the first quarter with about six minutes left in the game, 94-93, after Butler converted on two charities.

Milwaukee was limited to only seven points after that as Miami put on an offensive exhibition to win the game.

Butler led the Heat with 30 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Adebayo had a monster double-double with 20 points and 16 boards.

Brook Lopez was the top scorer for Milwaukee with 22 points.

Antetokounmpo flirted with the triple-double with 21 points, 16 boards and nine dimes.