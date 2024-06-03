Mindanao Peace Games returns with a bang

The medalists of the badminton finals with their female coaches. Palawan State University ruled as overall champion, followed by Saturnino Urios University (FSUU) in second place, and finishing bronze is the Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology (NMSCST).

MANILA, Philippines – Delegates of over 15 universities across Mindanao gathered at the Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) covered court as the Mindanao Peace Games (MPG) formally made its comeback to the annual sports calendar over the weekend.

Hosted by Iligan — the City of Majestic Falls — the Mindanao Peace Games with a tagline of “Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama.”, welcomed more than 650 women student-athletes from across the region as its participants to compete over seven sports scattered across the different venues in the city — basketball, volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis, obstacle race course, and chess.

Coach Erwin Pelayo of Ateneo de Zamboanga University, one of the conveners of the MPG, stated that this is by far the biggest number of participating schools they have encountered since the games’ inauguration in 2014, also noting that the Palawan State University saw the advocacy of the games and registered their own women student-athletes in hopes of growing their exposure in competitive play without the rivalry.

The Philippine Sports Commission, through the Office of Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo provided support to the all-women event once they saw requests from the MPG organizers. In a message delivered by Project Head Director Evan Regodon, PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann reiterated the mandates of the agency in promoting sports as well as raising awareness in the value of gender inclusivity and peace-building through sports.

“The Philippine Sports Commission is fully committed to bring sports to every corner of the country to raise every citizens’ awareness in health and physical wellness. The active participation of every Mindanaoan in this showpiece reflects the long and lasting harmony every citizen fought for,” said the chairman in his message.

Meanwhile, in a video message played during the opening ceremonies, women-in-sports oversight Comm. Coo offered her gratitude towards the people who have worked to bring the games to a success, and wished the student-athletes well on the exhilarating five-day competitions.

“To all the participants, I salute your passion for sports. Your participation in this tournament is a powerful statement - challenging stereotypes, breaking barriers, and empowering women in sports,” Coo said.

The jam-packed five-day event also features a cultural night wherein the search for the MPG ambassadress “Ms. MPG 2024” will take place, forums with credible speakers from “Spike and Serve”, Pilipinas Obstacle Sport Federation (OPSF), and SafeSport Philippines. The MPG will also be hosting a KKK night — “Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama.” night where the different delegates will gather for a night of fun at the Robinson’s Place in Iligan City.

The competitions will continue until the championships on June 4 at the Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) covered court.