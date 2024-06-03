^

Sports

Mindanao Peace Games returns with a bang

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 7:48pm
Mindanao Peace Games returns with a bang
The medalists of the badminton finals with their female coaches. Palawan State University ruled as overall champion, followed by Saturnino Urios University (FSUU) in second place, and finishing bronze is the Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology (NMSCST).
Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Delegates of over 15 universities across Mindanao gathered at the Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) covered court as the Mindanao Peace Games (MPG) formally made its comeback to the annual sports calendar over the weekend.

Hosted by Iligan — the City of Majestic Falls — the Mindanao Peace Games with a tagline of “Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama.”, welcomed more than 650 women student-athletes from across the region as its participants to compete over seven sports scattered across the different venues in the city — basketball, volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis, obstacle race course, and chess.

Coach Erwin Pelayo of Ateneo de Zamboanga University, one of the conveners of the MPG, stated that this is by far the biggest number of participating schools they have encountered since the games’ inauguration in 2014, also noting that the Palawan State University saw the advocacy of the games and registered their own women student-athletes in hopes of growing their exposure in competitive play without the rivalry.

The Philippine Sports Commission, through the Office of Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo provided support to the all-women event once they saw requests from the MPG organizers. In a message delivered by Project Head Director Evan Regodon, PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann reiterated the mandates of the agency in promoting sports as well as raising awareness in the value of gender inclusivity and peace-building through sports.

“The Philippine Sports Commission is fully committed to bring sports to every corner of the country to raise every citizens’ awareness in health and physical wellness. The active participation of every Mindanaoan in this showpiece reflects the long and lasting harmony every citizen fought for,” said the chairman in his message.

Meanwhile, in a video message played during the opening ceremonies, women-in-sports oversight Comm. Coo offered her gratitude towards the people who have worked to bring the games to a success, and wished the student-athletes well on the exhilarating five-day competitions.

“To all the participants, I salute your passion for sports. Your participation in this tournament is a powerful statement - challenging stereotypes, breaking barriers, and empowering women in sports,” Coo said.

The jam-packed five-day event also features a cultural night wherein the search for the MPG ambassadress “Ms. MPG 2024” will take place, forums with credible speakers from “Spike and Serve”, Pilipinas Obstacle Sport Federation (OPSF), and SafeSport Philippines. The MPG will also be hosting a KKK night — “Kalaro. Kaibigan. Kasama.” night where the different delegates will gather for a night of fun at the Robinson’s Place in Iligan City.

The competitions will continue until the championships on June 4 at the Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) covered court.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy gains B. League honors

Thirdy gains B. League honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
The first Filipino import in Japan B. League is now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Saso in striking distance

Saso in striking distance

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a one-under 69 on moving day to stay in the hunt for the 2024 US Women’s Open crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives five-set epic

Djokovic survives five-set epic

21 hours ago
Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
It’s going to be a trial by fire for sure against powerhouse San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

5 hours ago
Determined to achieve a breakthrough on the Philippine Golf Tour, Hyun Ho Rho has gone the extra mile to sharpen his skills...
Sports
fbtw
AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

6 hours ago
Top seed AJ Lim continued to dominate the local opposition as he annexed his 9th title since his return from a two-year hiatus...
Sports
fbtw
Veloso content as Alas Pilipinas men show fight vs mighty China in AVC Challenge Cup opener

Veloso content as Alas Pilipinas men show fight vs mighty China in AVC Challenge Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas men head coach Sergio Veloso remained proud of his team even as the Philippines absorbed a three-set loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

11 hours ago
John Mari Altiche put up a stellar performance, dominating the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis Championships to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with