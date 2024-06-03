Veloso content as Alas Pilipinas men show fight vs mighty China in AVC Challenge Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas men head coach Sergio Veloso remained proud of his team even as the Philippines absorbed a three-set loss to China, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22, in their opening match of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for men in Bahrain on Sunday (early Monday morning, Manila time).

Showing fight against a powerhouse team like the Chinese, Veloso said that his players were able to go toe-to-toe against their foes as the underdog.

“It’s a good match ok? I’m so happy with the team because we played with a [very strong team like] China.” Veloso said in an interview posted by Bahrain Volleyball.

“We have three young players on the court and the guys played very well. The score is not the same when you look [at it] 3-0 but the fight is good.” he added.

More than the scoreline, Veloso said that he was also keen that his players gain experience and learn something new for their next matches and tournaments. The lineup is flanked by young guns like Josh Ybañez, Noel Kampton, and Jade Disquitado.

As they face a must-win match against hosts Bahrain, Veloso is thankful for the lessons learned from the higher-ranked Chinese.

“[Learning] is the most important because as I told my players sometimes we win but every time you need to learn and this China did a good match… and [they had] strong servers.” said Veloso.

“When you look at the score the three sets ok so near and I’m happy with the match today.” he added.

But the challenge isn’t about to get easier for Veloso’s wards as they are expected to face a tough crowd along with the Bahrain team on Monday (Tuesday midnight, Manila time).

Still, Veloso is expecting another good match this time around.“I expect to have a very, very good match. It’s our possibility now you need to win the next match to go to the next round.” he said.

Only the top two teams of each pool move forward to the knockout rounds of the Challenge Cup for Men. The Philippines, China, and Bahrain make up Pool A.