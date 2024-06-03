^

Sports

PSC's Bachmann, Torres to take the podium at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 7:52pm
PSC's Bachmann, Torres to take the podium at PSA Forum
Richard Bachmann

MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine sports officials will grace the special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, June 4, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Sports Commission (SPC) Chairman Richard Bachmann and Commissioner Walter Torres are going to discuss several upcoming events and programs lined up by the government sports agency in the second half of the year.

Bachmann will talk about the planned groundbreaking for the seven-story athletes’ dormitory, preparations for the Batang Pinoy, and the 2024 PSC Invitational Friendship Golf Cup.

Torres on the other hand, is going to expound on the PSC’s preparations for the BIMPNT-EAGA Friendship Games.

The public sports program is set at 10:30 a.m. and presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the Forum which is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.

vuukle comment

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy gains B. League honors

Thirdy gains B. League honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
The first Filipino import in Japan B. League is now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Saso in striking distance

Saso in striking distance

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a one-under 69 on moving day to stay in the hunt for the 2024 US Women’s Open crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives five-set epic

Djokovic survives five-set epic

21 hours ago
Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
It’s going to be a trial by fire for sure against powerhouse San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippines will unleash five boxers in the Paris Olympics next month.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

5 hours ago
Determined to achieve a breakthrough on the Philippine Golf Tour, Hyun Ho Rho has gone the extra mile to sharpen his skills...
Sports
fbtw
AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

6 hours ago
Top seed AJ Lim continued to dominate the local opposition as he annexed his 9th title since his return from a two-year hiatus...
Sports
fbtw
Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

11 hours ago
John Mari Altiche put up a stellar performance, dominating the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis Championships to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
AVC Challenge Cup campaigner Fifi Sharma gets 'change of scenery' in Star Magic All-Star game

AVC Challenge Cup campaigner Fifi Sharma gets 'change of scenery' in Star Magic All-Star game

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Fifi Sharma had an interesting Sunday afternoon after suiting up for the Star Magic Lady Setters...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 14 hours ago
Filipino Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry and Filipino Tekken player Alexandre "AK" Laverez secured berths to the Esports World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with