PSC's Bachmann, Torres to take the podium at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine sports officials will grace the special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, June 4, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine Sports Commission (SPC) Chairman Richard Bachmann and Commissioner Walter Torres are going to discuss several upcoming events and programs lined up by the government sports agency in the second half of the year.

Bachmann will talk about the planned groundbreaking for the seven-story athletes’ dormitory, preparations for the Batang Pinoy, and the 2024 PSC Invitational Friendship Golf Cup.

Torres on the other hand, is going to expound on the PSC’s preparations for the BIMPNT-EAGA Friendship Games.

The public sports program is set at 10:30 a.m. and presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the 24/7 sports app in the country, ArenaPlus.

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the Forum which is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation.