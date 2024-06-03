^

Constantino primed for tough challenges in ICTSI Lakewood tourney

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 3:40pm
Constantino primed for tough challenges in ICTSI Lakewood tourney
Harmie Constantino
Pilipinas Golf

CABANATUAN CITY – Harmie Constantino sets out to pursue a record-setting win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, determined to extend her dominant run against a field bolstered by a former star player as the ICTSI Lakewood Championship kicks off Tuesday in Nueva Ecija here.

Constantino, along with several professionals, participated in the Monday’s pro-am tournament, gaining valuable insights into tackling the Lakewood Golf and Country Club. The course’s relatively flat but challenging layout is made more daunting by 16 interconnected man-made lakes serving as water hazards.

Brimming with confidence from a streak of victories at Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and most recently, at the Philippine Masters, the former national champion aims to start strong against Mikha Fortuna and Pamela Mariano in the 8:20 a.m. flight on the first hole.

Constantino is also eyeing her 10th career victory since launching her professional career with two victories at Eagle Ridge during the pandemic.

Hot on her heels is Princess Superal, who is coming off a stint on the Step Up Tour in Japan. The 2022 Asia Pacific Cup champion hopes to put it all together this week in an attempt to break Constantino’s run and regain her winning ways in the circuit she used to dominate.

“I think there’s still a lot I need to improve in my game. I gained many insights from Japan, which I worked on last week,” said Superal, who reigned in the early stages of the circuit put up by ICTSI before embarking on her overseas campaign.

“So this week, we’ll see because I’m still working on my long game,” she added.

Despite its 5,967-yard length, the course presents a unique challenge for the field.

“I don’t have any expectations for this course. It’s our first time to play here, but it’s flat, so it’s all about hitting the fairways and greens,” said the 2014 US Girls’ Junior winner.

Superal will clash with Chihiro Ikeda and Gretchen Villacencio at 8:40 a.m., also on No. 1, with Villacencio looking to redeem herself from a last-hole mishap at the Masters that cost her the championship.

Players like Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve and Velinda Castil also seek to spring surprises in the 54-hole championship supported by Kampfortis Golf, the official apparel of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.
All eyes will also be on amateur Jiwon Lee, who showed promise with impressive performances on the Junior PGT, where she scored an average winning margin of 16 strokes at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde.

However, competing against the country’s leading professionals, the 16-year-old Korean will need more than confidence to measure up to the likes of Constantino, Superal, Bisera and Ababa, among others.

Still, Lee is eagerly anticipating her first shot against Ababa and Lesley Icoy at 8:10 a.m. on No. 10, promising an exciting three-day showcase of skills and determination.

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
