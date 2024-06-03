AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Top seed AJ Lim continued to dominate the local opposition as he annexed his 9th title since his return from a two-year hiatus last year, this time carving out a 6-1, 7-5 win over second-seeded Eric Olivarez to rule the 2024 Lucena Open held over the weekend in Lucena City.

In beating Olivarez for the second time in two weeks, Lim, 24, needed to come up with a variety of powerful strokes in the second frame to prevail in the Group A tournament that was sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association.

Like in his title win in Butuan City the last time, Lim, who is being supported by sportsman Jean Henri Lhuillier and the Cebuana Lhuillier Sports, did not drop a single set in a performance that further embellished his status as the country’s No. 1 player.

He was also ruthless.

Among his five victims, it was only Olivarez who managed to give the Roland Kraut-mentored Lim some precarious moments as they traded screaming winners.

Lim’s brute strength, however, made the difference, thus making him richer by P100,000.

The reigning PCA Open titlist, who was once ranked No. 12 in the ITF junior rankings, advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Fritz Verdad while Olivarez outlasted Elbert Anasta, 6-3, 6-4.

Lim, who marked his comeback last year by ruling the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup, launched his bid with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of qualifier Sherwin Villacorte before beating Miguel Iglupas (6-1, 6-1) in the second round and Eric Jay Tangub (6-0, 6-2) in the quarters.

The youngest winner at the PCA Open at 16, Lim is hoping to win more tournaments here and abroad to improve his ATP world rankings.