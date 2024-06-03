^

Sports

AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 3:21pm
AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest
AJ Lim

MANILA, Philippines – Top seed AJ Lim continued to dominate the local opposition as he annexed his 9th title since his return from a two-year hiatus last year, this time carving out a  6-1, 7-5 win over second-seeded Eric Olivarez to rule the 2024 Lucena Open held over the weekend in Lucena City.

In beating Olivarez for the second time in two weeks, Lim, 24, needed to come up with a variety of powerful strokes in the second frame to prevail in the Group A tournament that was sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association.

Like in his title win in Butuan City the last time, Lim, who is being supported by sportsman Jean Henri Lhuillier and the Cebuana Lhuillier Sports, did not drop a single set in a performance that further embellished his status as the country’s No. 1 player.

He was also ruthless.

Among his five victims, it was only Olivarez who managed to give the Roland Kraut-mentored Lim some precarious moments as they traded screaming winners.

Lim’s brute strength, however, made the difference, thus making him richer by P100,000. 

The reigning PCA Open titlist, who was once ranked No. 12 in the ITF junior rankings, advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Fritz Verdad while Olivarez outlasted Elbert Anasta, 6-3, 6-4.

Lim, who marked his comeback last year by ruling the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup, launched his bid with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of qualifier Sherwin Villacorte before beating Miguel Iglupas (6-1, 6-1) in the second round and Eric Jay Tangub (6-0, 6-2) in the quarters. 

The youngest winner at the PCA Open at 16, Lim is hoping to win more tournaments here and abroad to improve his ATP world rankings.

vuukle comment

AJ LIM

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy gains B. League honors

Thirdy gains B. League honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The first Filipino import in Japan B. League is now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Saso in striking distance

Saso in striking distance

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a one-under 69 on moving day to stay in the hunt for the 2024 US Women’s Open crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives five-set epic

Djokovic survives five-set epic

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

Two more pugs book Paris spots Bacyadan, Paalam make it five-strong cast for boxing

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines will unleash five boxers in the Paris Olympics next month.
Sports
fbtw
Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
It’s going to be a trial by fire for sure against powerhouse San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blazing finish nets Saso 2nd US Women's Open crown, P140M

Blazing finish nets Saso 2nd US Women's Open crown, P140M

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Yuka Saso captured women’s golf biggest prize for the second time in four years, winning the US Women’s Open by...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

Filipino Dota2, Tekken players qualify for Esports World Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Filipino Dota2 team Blacklist Rivalry and Filipino Tekken player Alexandre "AK" Laverez secured berths to the Esports World...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka Saso bags 2nd US Women&rsquo;s Open title

Yuka Saso bags 2nd US Women’s Open title

10 hours ago
Yuka Saso has won a second US Women’s Open championship.
Sports
fbtw
Touring pros face Lakewood&rsquo;s unfamiliar terrains

Touring pros face Lakewood’s unfamiliar terrains

16 hours ago
The untested layout notwithstanding, the men of the Philippine Golf Tour brace for a spirited duel of ball control, precision...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with