Blazing finish nets Saso 2nd US Women's Open crown, P140M

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 9:02am
Yuka Saso of Japan poses for a photograph with the Harton S. Semple trophy in front of the scoreboard following the final round of the US Women's Open Presented by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Patrick Smith / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso captured women’s golf biggest prize for the second time in four years, winning the US Women’s Open by three strokes over Hinako Shibuno with a 68 in Pennsylvania Sunday (Monday Manila time), capping it with a brilliant stretch-run charge that underscored her resilience and determination — traits that define major champions.

Her victory earned her a whopping $2.4 million (worth approximately P140 million).

A record crowd at the Lancaster Country Club witnessed Saso’s spectacular display of skill and composure. Despite an ego-deflating four-putt miscue on the par-3 No. 6, which left her four strokes off Minjee Lee, Saso rallied with a stunning four-birdie streak over five holes starting at No. 12.

The decisive surge propelled her to a three-shot lead over Andrea Lee as Minjee Lee faltered with multiple bogeys, finishing with a disappointing 78.

Even a three-putt miscue on the 17th hole couldn’t derail Saso’s march to victory as her rivals struggled to keep pace, settling for lesser finishes in the $12-million championship.

Saso finished with a four-under 276 at the challenging course that troubled many of the world’s best players, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda, who missed the cut.

Saso’s final three-stroke triumph over Shibuno, who carded a 72 for a 279, was a testament to her dominance.

Saso’s victory was sealed with a solid chip shot on the 72nd hole, leading to a tap-in par. Her subdued celebration two flights ahead of the final twosome reflected the confidence and control she exhibited throughout the final round.

Ally Ewing rallied with a 66 to tie Andrea Lee, who closed out with a 75, at 280.

Minjee Lee wound up tied for ninth at 283 after that forgettable eight-over finish.

Fighting back tears, Saso thanked her family after receiving the Mickey Wright gold medal and the US Women’s Open trophy.

“I wouldn’t be here without their support,” said the ICTSI-backed Saso, who pocketed $1 million in her 2021 feat.

Saso’s victory at 22 years, 11 months and 13 days thus made her the youngest player to win two US Women Open titles, surpassing previous three record holders, including Inbee Park, who achieved the feat 24.

Born to a Filipina mother and Japanese father in Meycauayan, Bulacan, Saso is also the first player to win major championships representing two countries.

“It feels great winning in 2021 while representing the Philippines. I was able to give back to my mom (Fritzie),” Saso said.

“This year, winning this Open again, I was able to give back to my dad (Masakazu),” she added. “I’m very happy I was able to do it. It’s also a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my fans.”

Unlike her 2021 victory, which required a playoff, Saso’s 2024 triumph was decisive. After a double-bogey on the sixth, she remained undeterred, running a string of pars before a 20-foot birdie on No. 12 tied her with Minjee Lee.

Saso dominated the par-5 13th with a solid approach shot from 73 yards to two feet, securing the lead.

Another birdie on No. 15 with a five-foot putt, following a precise 5-iron approach, solidified her position.

“I just tried to be patient, which I think is what one needs to win a major like this,” Saso reflected. “I enjoyed the challenge.”

The victory also boosts Saso’s bid for an Olympic berth. Currently ranked No. 4 among the Japanese hopefuls, she is expected to gain enough points from her win to strengthen her for the upcoming Paris Games, with two more tournaments remaining before the Olympic qualification deadline.

