Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

John Mari Altiche (third from left) holds his trophy as he poses with (from left) SK chairman Paolo Garcia, John Accion and Mayor Doc Totep Calderon after topping the first men’s singles Open tournament held in Roxas, Isabela.

MANILA, Philippines – John Mari Altiche put up a stellar performance, dominating the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis Championships to clinch the men’s singles Open title with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jeric Accion in Roxas, Isabela over the weekend.

The top-seeded Altiche demonstrated a powerful game combined with baseline savvy, easing past Aeyshaun Gomez, 4-0, 4-1, in the first round. He then went on to smother Jairo Flores and Alexis Santos with scores of 6-0, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-1, respectively, at the Lado Del Rio Resort court.

Accion also swept his first two matches in straight-set fashions and overcame No. 2 Alberto Villamor in a tough semifinal battle, prevailing 5-7(2), 7-6(5), 10-6, to secure a spot in the final against Altiche.

However, the rigorous clash with Villamor took its toll on Accion, who succumbed to Altiche’s steady and controlled game.

Altiche’s victory earned him a prize of P50,000, while Accion received P25,000. In addition to his singles triumph, Altiche teamed up with Villamor to rally past Ivan Manila and Bryan Oliveros, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3, capturing the men’s doubles crown worth P30,000.

The week-long event, sponsored by Mayor Calderon to boost tennis in the Cagayan Valley region and enhance its competitiveness on the national stage, also highlighted Legends division winners.

Mark Anthony Chy and Erwin Cruz claimed the 30-and-above crown, Mar Bajet and Reynante Galvante secured the 40- and 50-and-above titles, while Rolly Guañez and Wilfredo Verzosa topped the 60-and-above category of the event supported by the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships and the Cagayan Valley Tennis Federation.

Brasilia Uy and Ysabelle Uy ruled the Legends women’s doubles, while Brasilia Uy and Marcvin Marquez bagged the mixed doubles trophy. All Legends winners received P10,000 each.

Meanwhile, top-notch action will return to the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque for the Mayor Eric Olivarez Open on June 6-16. For details, contact event organizer and tournament director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.