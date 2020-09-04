COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Hall of Famer Steve Nash named Brooklyn Nets coach
FILE - SEPTEMBER 3: Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signs on to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have a new coach next season in Hall of Famer guard Steve Nash.

Nash, a two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star, was announced as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

This will be his first experience with a head coaching job.

"I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving with my family and becoming impactful members of this community," Nash said in a statement.

Nash is the second Hall of Famer point guard with no prior head coaching experience that became the lead tactician of the Nets since their move to Brooklyn.

After retirement, Jason Kidd went from being a player for the New York Knicks to calling the shots for the Nets in 2013.

Kidd led the team to the second round of the playoffs in his lone coaching season with the Nets before leaving for Milwaukee.

Before this coaching job, Nash was with the Golden State Warriors as a player development consultant where he worked with Durant.

The Nets sacked former coach Kenny Atkinson back in March after four seasons.

Jacque Vaughn served as interim head coach before Nash's hiring.

