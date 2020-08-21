COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Cansino more comfortable at UP
CJ Cansino (C) with UP head coach Bo Perasol (L) and team manager Agaton Uvero
Released
Cansino more comfortable at UP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — A quick meeting with UP coach head coach Bo Perasol and team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero was all it took for CJ Cansino to commit to UP.

The 20-year-old admitted that UST was his dream school, but acknowledged that he needed to move on and that UP was the best place to go in his mind.

"Unang-una sa lahat, UST is my dream school kaya nalulungkot talaga ako sa nangyari... pero I need to move on," Cansino said in a statement.

"Noong naatanggap ko na na hindi na ako pwede sa UST, marami po akong kinausap and kinonsulta. Ang naging pakiramdam ko po ay mas bagay talaga ako sa UP, mas comfortable ako sa UP," he added.

Perasol was more than welcoming to his newest prized recruit.

"CJ will be a great addition to ensuring the sustainability of the program, especially with possibly just one player left from last season playing for Season 84," Perasol said.

"I will personally help him make the transition to being a Fighting Maroon. CJ will definitely enjoy his stay in UP," he added.

Perasol and the Fighting Maroons also snagged other prized recruits like NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano earlier in the offseason.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CJ Cansino welcome at UP Maroons, says Perasol
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A day after reports circulated of Cansino's exit from Espana, a number of UAAP and NCAA stars from numerous schools already...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP, NCAA players lure UST’s Cansino
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
While his exit has yet to be confirmed by the cager himself, a number of UAAP and NCAA players have already expressed their...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: CJ Cansino, UST part ways
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
First reported by the Tiebreaker Times and Spin.ph, Cansino and the Tigers decided to mutually "move forward" from each ...
Sports
fbfb
Clint Escamis ecstatic to suit up for UE in UAAP
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
This past UAAP Season 82 was supposed to be his rookie year with the University of the East Red Warriors, but he was out of...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Patrimonio-Fernandez home visit clinched Purefoods stint
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
The surprise visit happened 32 years ago, but Alvin Patrimonio still vividly remembers.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Cansino more comfortable at UP
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 20-year-old admitted that UST was his dream school, but acknowledged that he needed to move on and that UP was the best...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
UFC debut delayed as Mark Striegl tests positive for COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 32-year-old Striegl was scheduled to fight fellow debutant Timur Valiev in the UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar set Sunday...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Brit-Aussie mentor to lead revamped United City FC
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The recently rebranded and revamped United City FC has announced British-Australian Trevor Morgan as its new head coach.
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Ardina limps with wind-blown 78
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
A stab at spotlight came too brief for Dottie Ardina, who birdied the opening hole then succumbed to Royal Troon’s exacting...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Djokovic comes to New York chasing Federer's Slam mark
8 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with