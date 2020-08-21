Cansino more comfortable at UP

MANILA, Philippines — A quick meeting with UP coach head coach Bo Perasol and team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero was all it took for CJ Cansino to commit to UP.

The 20-year-old admitted that UST was his dream school, but acknowledged that he needed to move on and that UP was the best place to go in his mind.

"Unang-una sa lahat, UST is my dream school kaya nalulungkot talaga ako sa nangyari... pero I need to move on," Cansino said in a statement.

"Noong naatanggap ko na na hindi na ako pwede sa UST, marami po akong kinausap and kinonsulta. Ang naging pakiramdam ko po ay mas bagay talaga ako sa UP, mas comfortable ako sa UP," he added.

Perasol was more than welcoming to his newest prized recruit.

"CJ will be a great addition to ensuring the sustainability of the program, especially with possibly just one player left from last season playing for Season 84," Perasol said.

"I will personally help him make the transition to being a Fighting Maroon. CJ will definitely enjoy his stay in UP," he added.

Perasol and the Fighting Maroons also snagged other prized recruits like NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano earlier in the offseason.