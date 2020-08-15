COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Smart backs all-women esports tourney for COVID-19
Laban Para sa Korona organizers (from left) Eplayment Entertainment COO May-I Padilla, league commissioner Let Perez and CEO Karlos Naidas.
Released
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications, the country’s leading wireless provider, has linked up with Eplayment Entertainment to stage an all-women esports tournament dubbed “Liga Adarna: Laban Para Sa Korona” aimed at raising funds for Covid-19 initiatives.

These include charities and frontliner organizations affected by the global health crisis with participants encouraged to have a partner charity institution upon joining with the winners and their chosen charities to receive cash prizes aside from the Liga Adarna rown.

Titles to be disputed are Valorant and DOTA 2, both worth P20,000 each; and the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang worth P100,000. The partner beneficiaries will also be featured in various contents (such as videos, etc.) on social media to help them in their fund-raising drive and other initiatives.

“These are exciting times not only for women in esports, but for women in sports in general,” said Eplayment director Patricia Gregorio.

Meanwhile, registration for the event is ongoing through Mogul, with the tournament firing off Sunday till September 27. All games will be live-streamed on Liga Adarna’s official Facebook page.

Co-presented by Smart Communications, the league is powered by Eplayment Entertainment and Tanduay Rhum Official, with Mogul as the league’s official platform partner. The event is also held in cooperation with Razer and media partner Esports News PH.

Smart Communications, meanwhile, believes the inclusion of women in esports is one way to encourage more female esports enthusiasts to hone their skills, and eventually, showcase their talent to the world.

For details, visit http://adarnaleague.com/ and like Liga Adarna on Facebook.

The gamers’ businesses will also be featured in one segment while participants working as frontliners will be given a special gaming care package for their vital role in the country’s drive against the health disease.

Liga Adarna was launched last year to answer the call for the inclusivity of women in the rising esports field. During the tournament’s first run, the DOTA 2 qualifiers drew eight eams while 16 teams vied for the MLBB Qualifiers.

