'Tinatanggap ko': Conor McGregor sparks Pacquiao fight rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Is Conor McGregor teasing a fight with Manny Pacquiao?

The UFC star posted a cryptic tweet early Saturday (Manila time) that sparked rumors of a possible fight with the 41-year-old Filipino boxing icon.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

"Tinatanggap ko," the tweet read.

Pacquiao joined the same management firm as McGregor back in February, which further increased the possibility of a clash between the two fighters.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's right-hand mand and the go-to-guy at the Filipino icon's MP Promotions, also said earlier this year that nothing was out of the table for Pacquiao.

This included a fight with the UFC star.

McGregor previously fought in a boxing match with known Pacquiao rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. where he lost against the American boxer.