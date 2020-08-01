NU high school standouts Tamayo, Abadiano commit to UP

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons have caught big fish in NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano.

Amid the prolonged hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Coach Bo Perasol and the rest of the Maroons' management have been busy in recruiting.

As first reported by @PhilippineStar assistant editor @abaccordero, Gilas Pilipinas youth and NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano are indeed joining UP Maroons for UAAP Season 83, coach Bo Perasol confirms. @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews — John Bryan Ulanday (@bryanulanday) August 1, 2020

Tamayo and Abadiano were both instrumental in the Bullpups' back-to-back championship bids in the shortened UAAP Season 82.

In their title-clinching win over the FEU Baby Tamaraws last March, Tamayo posted a monster double-double outing of 26 points and 22 rebounds — earning him the Finals MVP award after averaging a monstrous double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds in the two games.

Meanwhile, Abadiano chipped in 20 points with five boards and three assists in Game Two.

Both high school standouts were also part of the Gilas Pilipinas Under-17 squad in the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup where they were teammates with NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto.

Instrumental in their squad's success during their high school years, Tamayo and Abadiano are set to join an already-stacked lineup of Maroons with Kobe Paras, Bright Akhuetie and Ricci Rivero.

The addition of the two young guns will strengthen the bid of the Maroons for their first UAAP men's basketball championship since 1986.

Their presence will also soften the blow of both Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano's absence in UAAP Season 83 after the two brothers opted to sit out the season to focus on national team duties.