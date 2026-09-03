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Marcos orders aid for families of Pinoy seafarers killed in Hormuz

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 5:35pm
Marcos orders aid for families of Pinoy seafarers killed in Hormuz
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows boats manoeuvering around a tanker vessel during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP / Sepah

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said Thursday, September 3, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered concerned government agencies to immediately extend assistance to the families of the Filipino seafarers killed in the Hormuz Strait attack. 

During a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro expressed the administration’s sympathies to the bereaved families of the killed seafarers aboard the Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker SIDR, which was attacked by an unidentified projectile while transiting Hormuz on Monday evening, August 31.

Castro said the victims were from Cabuyao, Laguna and Daanbantayan, Cebu.

The Palace spokesperson said the president immediately directed the agencies concerned to provide the needs to the families.

“Lahat ng kailangan nila pati ang benepisyo, compensation, insurance proceeds na naaangkop at dapat ibigay sa ating mga kababayan na nasawi,” Castro said.

(Everything they need, including the benefits, compensation and insurance proceeds that should be appropriately provided to our fellow countrymen who lost their lives.)

Earlier, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are currently reaching out to the families.

The official added that he will personally visit the families within the next two days, according to Marcos’ directive.

“The DMW is ensuring that the families of the deceased seafarers receive immediate assistance and the benefits, compensation, insurance proceeds, and other benefits due to them under their employment contracts and applicable Philippine and international maritime regulations,” DMW said in a statement.

DMW

FILIPINO SEAFARERS

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE

STRAIT OF HORMUZ
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