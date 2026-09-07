Ex-PBA, Xavier stars reunite for Mighty Sports charity exhibition

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA stars, led by Chris Tiu, will play an exhibition game during the opening of the new basketball courts at the Mighty Sports Center in AcroCity on September 27 in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

Apart from Tiu, Joseph Yeo and TY Tang, who once formed a deadly trio during their celebrated high school days at Xavier School, are also expected to play in the charity event.

Also committed to seeing action is PBA coach Charles Tiu, who guided Mighty Sports to several international championships, with the last one coming in 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Proceeds and support from this special event will benefit Guiguiteno student-athletes, the Persons with Disabilities Malolos Foundation, and the Xavier School Association Retired Colleagues Inc.

“It’s our own way to give back to Guiguinto community, and of course, to our school, Xavier,” said AcroCity and Czark Mak Chairman Caesar Wongchuking. “We are glad that friends and players of Mighty Sports are going to lay and grace the event.”

Wongchuking also revealed that current PBA stars are also going to show up in the event.

Aside from becoming the first club from outside the Middle East to win the Dubai event, Mighty Sports also triumphed in the Jones Cup twice — both via 8-0 sweeps.

AcroCity also boasts a boxing gym, pickleball and badminton courts, and a modern, popular fitness center.

Envisioned by Czark Mak Group as a “Live, Work, Play” lifestyle hub, AcroCity is becoming the place to be in Guiguinto, being home to Acro Residences Hotel, restaurants like Cafe de Margaux and Mt. Fuji and event venues (Ang Hardin) and NDW Plaza — named after the Wongchuking family matriarch Nelia D. Wongchuking — and the T12 Polo Land. (Contributed story)