Organiza, Bundotich crowned winners in Trilogy Run Asia Manila Leg 3

MANILA, Philippines — Ricky Organiza and Pamela Chepkoech Bundotich braved the rains and emerged victorious in the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 - Manila Leg 3 last Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.

Organiza finally pulled it through in the men’s 32K after clocking in at 1:53:14, redeeming himself after finishing third in the 16K race back in Leg 1. He finally got the better of Kenyan Gilbert Muge, who he narrowly beat after recording the same time of 1:53:14, while Edsel Moral finished third in 1:55:44.

Bundotich, meanwhile, ran away with the women’s 32K crown in 2:13:20, besting Jessa Mae Roda (2:15:23) and fellow Kenyan Purity Serem (2:15:51) in this race that had Sante Barley as title sponsor; RUNRIO as race organizer Gatorade as official sports drink; and Cristalino Spring as officialGil hydration partner.

It's another standout race despite the torrential rainfall as the runners pushed their bodies through the limit to secure that sweet finishers medal in this race supported by PAGCOR and the Department of Tourism; and has the Philippine Reclamation Authority as location partner, and the SM Mall of Asia, SM Active Hub, and SM MOA Complex as venue partners.

And indeed it was a nail-biter.

Ritchie Estampador won the men's 21K in 1:21:09, just a second ahead of James Kevin Cruz (1:21:10), as Sean Ken Garcia (1:30:57) completed the podium.

Edna Magtubo was back in her dominant form in the women's side, crossing the finish line in 1:32:04, way ahead of her closest pursuers Erika Nicole Burgos (1:50:27) and Bea Marie Quiambao (1:50:31).

Friz Angelo Operio led the men’s 10K in 32:15, followed by Alrence Braza (33:28) and Noli Torre (34:09), as Nicole Kurt Anne Diloy topped the women in 41:58, ahead of Shiekhy Heart Supremo (43:22) and Jo Punay (44:00).

Jevie Rebutazo snared the men's 5K in 16:29, with Rahyo Seno (16:30) falling a second behind and Jaren Ganan (17:55) finishing third, while Kaye Kayralyn Villanueva won the women’s division in 19:32, ahead of Lezamy Sanita (21:22) and Kirsten Fieya Cruz (25:40).

More third legs are happening nationwide for this year's Trilogy Run Asia, with Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao set to fire their guns this September.

It all builds to the National Finals this November 8, where runners are expected to showcase their prowess in the culminating event of the year.

The Trilogy Run Asia 2026 has Century Tuna, Rexona, Salonpas, Coros, REV, Virginia, Milcu, Decathlon, URC, Great Taste, Chooey, Lubie & Chlorelief, Juju Lifestyle, Genwell, Footlab, Quaker, Fruitas, Unilab, Neozep, and Tuseran as sponsors, Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Citadines Bay City Manila, and Extremeli Suites as hotel sponsors and Nyxsys as media partner. (Contributed story)