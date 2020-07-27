COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipina rowers Joanie Delgaco (left) and Melcah Jen Caballero
Jun Mendoza
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20 years.

SEAG lightweight double sculls women's champ Melcah Jen Caballero and Joanie Delgaco and men’s aces Cris Nievarez and Roque Abala are doing their best to gear up under difficult circumstances to nab Philippines rowing’s first Olympic stint since Benjie Tolentino in Sydney.

“The past months have been tough for the athletes. But it's good to see that our rowers are coping fairly well during these hard times,” Philippine Rowing Association president Pato Gregorio told The STAR.

Nievarez and Delgaco have been staying at the team’s quarters near the La Mesa Training Facility and managed to get some training under foreign coach Shukrat Ganiev. However, Abala and Caballero have been with the AFP since March.

“One of the biggest challenges for us was there was no detailed service (DS) order for our military athletes and coaches. Melcah and Roque haven't been able to join their respective partners who have been training continuously,” said Gregorio.

“We hope that it will be approved soon so they can start preparing for their upcoming Olympic qualifying events.”

Caballero informed the STAR she’s devoted time training while off-duty.

“I set some self-training routines and exercises to cope up with the training I lost. I even borrowed some training equipment and machine from my team to make sure I can still train during my free time from work,” she said.

The Pinoy rowers will get their crack in the FISA Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in April 2021 and the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland on May 16-18, 2021. 

“Our goal of qualifying to the Olympics is firm. We will not let this COVID 19 take away our dream to book a ticket to the Olympics,” said Caballero, who with Delgaco placed fourth in the 2019 Asian Rowing Championship before her double gold feat in the SEAG.

“We’ve been working for years and with the big help and support from our association, I know we’ll be able to perform our best in the qualifying. We are much more motivated and excited to bounce back in our training,” she added.

Gregorio said the association is upbeat of the chances of their bets.

"We're confident about their chances. The LW2X pair of Melcah and Joanie placed fourth in the Asian Rowing Championships behind China, South Korea and Iran and they were the only Southeast Asian crew in the Top 5," said Gregorio.

"Our men's doubles are also gold (Nievarez in singles) and bronze medalists (Abala in doubles). We're happy that coach Ganiev, who started coaching them just before the SEAG last year, will continue to train them in preparation for the qualifying."

OLYMPICS ROWING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18...
Sports
fbfb
The legacy of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
When you look at the lineup of the 1999 Philippine men’s football team, you have to look beyond the matches they p...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
MPBL invasion on the horizon
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the...
Sports
fbfb
PBA eyes team practice resumption by early August
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
With the official government clearance expected anytime now, the PBA is looking to roll with the teams’ much-awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Source: Talks begin for creating first Philippine women’s pro hoops league
By Joey Villar | 8 minutes ago
A source told The STAR on Monday that a group had already engaged the Games and Amusement Board in talks with hopes of forming...
Sports
fbfb
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods golf course shuts down to disinfect, sanitize
10 minutes ago
Manila Southwoods has shut down operations temporarily after its second rapid testing among its staff, agency personnel and...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipino rowers grinding to end long Olympic absence
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Filipino rowers are pushing hard as they navigate rough water in a spirited bid to make it back to the Olympics after 20...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Rockets, Celtics bounce back; Raptors stay unscathed as NBA restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Rockets and the Celtics tallied their first win after losing their prior games on Friday (Saturday, Manila).
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
UAAP to overcome challenges
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
La Salle vows to face the anticipated tough challenges ahead with “resilience, courage and fortitude” in hosting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with